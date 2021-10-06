Fabre calls time on juvenile campaigns for Classic hopes Raclette and Zellie

Raclette and Zellie, two of Andre Fabre’s Classic prospects for 2022, will not run again this season.

Zellie has the French 1000 Guineas, the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches, as her early-season target next year – after she signed off her juvenile campaign with victory in Sunday’s Prix Marcel Boussac at ParisLongchamp.

The daughter of Wootton Bassett made light of the heavy ground to beat Times Square by a length and three-quarters in the Group One over a mile. It was her fourth win, to add to two second places from six starts.

Zellie proved an able deputy for Raclette in the Prix Marcel Boussac (PA)

“She has come out of the race very well,” said Fabre

“She is finished for the season – she will go for the French Guineas, for sure.”

Raclette, who was a late withdrawal from the same race at the weekend because of the testing conditions, has also been put away for the winter and will then be trained for either the English or French 1000 Guineas.

Fabre shelved plans to reroute the Frankel filly to Newmarket on Friday for the Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes, after bad weather prevented her from having a workout over the weekend.

“She was supposed to work on Sunday,” he said.

“But there was a storm in Chantilly, and I couldn’t work her, so I decided not to run her at Newmarket.

“She is done for the season. One of the Guineas, the French or the English, will be her first target.

“Then we will see. She will probably get further.”