Fallen Angel to skip Fillies’ Mile and wait for next year

Leading 1000 Guineas contender Fallen Angel is set to sidestep next weekend’s bet365 Fillies’ Mile and be put away until next season.

The daughter of Too Darn Hot has won three of her four starts to date, her only defeat coming at the hands of Shuwari in the Star Stakes at Sandown in July.

Karl Burke’s filly bounced back to winning ways with a dominant success in the Sweet Solera at Newmarket before striking Group One gold in last month’s Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh.

A potential rematch with Shuwari on the Rowley Mile looked to be on the cards, but connections of Fallen Angel feel their filly has done enough for this season and they will now spend the winter dreaming of Classic glory next spring.

“I’d say she is unlikely to run again this year and will just head straight for a Guineas next year,” said Joe Foley, racing manager for owners Clipper Logistics.

“We were always planning to give her just four runs this year. If she hadn’t won the Moyglare we would have targeted the Fillies’ Mile, but she’s already a Group One winner at two now and she’s a big filly with lots of scope for next year, so we don’t want to interfere with that.

“We’ve decided to let her off and give her a break, so she’s not going to run in the Fillies’ Mile and she was never going to a Breeders’ Cup this year.”

On whether Fallen Angel could have a prep run before running in the 1000 Guineas next year, Foley added: “We’ll see how she goes and leave that to Karl. Going straight to the Newmarket Guineas was the original plan, but that could change.”