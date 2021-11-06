Farhan too good in November Handicap

John Butler’s Farhan cut through what appeared a typically competitive field to land the Virgin Bet November Handicap on the final day of the 2021 Flat season at Doncaster.

The three-year-old, runner-up four times this season – including his last three starts – was a well-supported 9-2 favourite under Hollie Doyle on Town Moor.

Farhan surged up the centre of the track and raced alone inside the final furlong to pull away and triumph by a length and three-quarters from Calling The Wind.

“It unfolded pretty well,” said Doyle.

“I jumped well from a bad draw (17 of 23) – it was one of the those races where you’re in or you’re out, so I had to ride him in there, straight and tight the whole way.

“He dropped the bridle, and we went a good gallop. I managed to latch on to (Jamie) Spencer (on the runner-up) – and who better to follow into a race?

“I got a nice lead through and I could have got there a bit later to be honest – he’s pricked his ears and run around in front.”

It made no difference, because Farhan had plenty in hand from the foot of the weights.

Doyle added: “I got there too easily really. He’s got no weight on him today, and I’m sure his mark is going to change dramatically after that – he’s very progressive.

“I rode him early on in his career, and he was a bit of a boyo, a bit of a playboy, but he’s really come to hand.

“Johnny (Butler) filled me with confidence. It was a great training performance, and today was his day.

“I knew what he was capable of. In these handicaps you need a bit of luck, because they can be quite messy and you need things to go your way – but I was on the best horse today.”