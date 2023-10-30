Fastorslow set for Durkan rematch with Galopin Des Champs

The John Durkan Memorial Chase is shaping up to be a race to savour with Martin Brassil adding Punchestown Gold Cup winner Fastorslow to the list of names that could reappear in the all-star contest.

Willie Mullins has already stated his intention to start Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs in the race he claimed in emphatic style 12 months ago, but lying in wait will be the only horse to lower his colours during a fine 2022-23 campaign.

Fastorslow had both the Closutton star and Paul Nicholls’ Bravemansgame behind him when striking at Grade One level for the first time in the spring and it is fitting that the seven-year-old – who is as short as 8-1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup next March – returns to the scene of his finest hour for his reappearance.

“He’s about four weeks (away) and we hope to run him on November 26 at Punchestown,” said Brassil.

“He’s done very well (over the summer), he’s good and healthy and well and all seems good with him. It’s nice to have a horse of his calibre.”

On the prospect of meeting Galopin Des Champs again, he added: “I would say the second and third had a hard race at Cheltenham and they are going to be fresher horses starting the season out again.”

Fastorslow was beaten a neck by Grand National hero Corach Rambler at the Cheltenham Festival earlier in the year but is likely to have Gold Cup aspirations when he returns to Prestbury Park next March.

His route to the blue riband is still to be inked in, but Leopardstown’s Savills Chase at Christmas appears the next stepping stone following his Punchestown comeback.

Brassil continued: “It would probably be on to Leopardstown at Christmas and then we will decide after that if he’s going to have another run before Cheltenham. You will have an idea of where you are going then.

“We hope he has a big year ahead of him, if he can maintain what he did there (in the Punchestown Gold Cup) or even progress from it, then he’s going to be running in those type of races.”