Flight Plan is smooth sailing for Tudhope at Leopardstown

Flight Plan provided Danny Tudhope with another winner on Irish Champions Festival weekend when making all the running in the Dullingham Park Stakes.

Tudhope had won what used to be run as the Boomerang Stakes in 2017 on David O’Meara’s Suedois and prior to that in 2015 on Custom Cut. This time he teamed up with Karl Burke.

Flight Plan (15-2) ran in the Guineas earlier in the season and had been set some stiff tasks, but he dominated throughout in the Group Two and had the race won over a furlong out, easily keeping 2-1 favourite Buckaroo at bay by a length and a quarter.

Tudhope said: “We have finally found the way to ride him.

“We have always loved this horse and it has just taken us a bit of time to figure him out, that’s the way to do it on him.

“I was surprised at that actually (getting a relatively easy lead), I had to get a good start as he didn’t break very well the last day in York. That was my main aim today, just get out and get on with it.

“He’s got a beautiful action on him and he strides out, and he’s a lovely horse with a big engine.”

Adelaide River enjoyed his day in the sun, as Ryan Moore shone from the front in the Paddy Power Stakes.

Second in the Irish Derby to stablemate Auguste Rodin and in the Grand Prix de Paris to Feed The Flame, he was the 11-8 favourite for the Group Three event.

As proved the case all day, being in the front rank was the place to be and Moore dictated it to a nicety.

In contrast, Jim Crowley had to come from the back on Al Aasy and while he made relentless ground in the final furlong, he went down by half a length.

“I’m delighted. Ryan said if he had a choice of 10 or 14 (furlongs) he’d definitely go 10 on him because he relaxes but he does quicken,” said winning trainer Aidan O’Brien.

“He’s a lovely big horse and we’ve always viewed him as a ‘next-year horse’.

“We always thought he was kind of like Duke Of Marmalade, as he’s after competing in big ones and getting very close in them but he’s such a big horse that he’s definitely going to have to be a way better horse next year.”

Or whether he could be a horse for Australia’ he added: “It might be a bit soon for him this year, he could go next year. He’s a big horse and if we had the choice we’d probably wait until next year.

“He’s after having a few tough races in second so it was nice for him to come here, and Ryan was able to dictate his own pace on him.

“He said he did quicken very well but just got a bit lonely in the last half a furlong. He was very happy.”

Kitty Rose (3-1) emerged as a possible contender for next year’s 1000 Guineas with a striking performance in the Ballylinch Stud Irish EBF Ingabelle Stakes for Natalia Lupini.

Billy Lee’s mount took over early in the straight and won by two and a half lengths from the favourite Content.

“We always thought we had a nice filly on our hands. Obviously, first time out you hope everything goes well, we were hoping for a nice run but she won impressively at Naas,” said Lupini.

“Today she was very impressive again, when she picks up she just keeps galloping and she’s very honest.

“The lads are looking at the Guineas with her, next year she’ll be a stronger filly. She won’t have any problems over a mile as well.