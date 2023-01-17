Former PJA chief Struthers branches out on new venture
Paul Struthers, formerly chief executive of the Professional Jockeys Association and head of communications for the British Horseracing Authority, has launched a new venture.
Moya Sport will offer consultancy services to governing bodies, player associations and clubs, specialising in sporting integrity, athlete welfare, stakeholder communications and crisis management.
Struthers – who announced in December 2021 he was leaving his role at the PJA – said: “I have spoken to many different people working across sport and have identified a growing need for specialist support.
“Integrity, communications and welfare teams are over-stretched but under resourced and under increasing pressure from a non-stop news cycle, social media and the explosion in citizen journalism.
“At Moya Sport, we have experienced those issues first hand from both a governing body and athlete viewpoint, making us uniquely qualified to have a genuine impact helping organisations navigate an increasingly challenging environment.
“I am passionate about the vital importance of integrity, but equally passionate about athletes’ welfare and treating them fairly, which is why transparency, accountability and honesty will be at the heart of everything Moya Sport does.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox