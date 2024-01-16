Fry expects Love Envoi ‘to take a big step forward’

Harry Fry is keeping his fingers crossed Lingfield’s Winter Million Racing Festival beats the cold snap to give Love Envoi the opportunity to get back on the winning trail.

Despite finishing second to Not So Sleepy on her seasonal reappearance in the rescheduled Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Sandown last month, Fry admits his star mare’s performance was laboured.

The Dorset handler is now preparing the eight-year-old to take on the boys in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle and is hopeful she will be sharper for her comeback run.

“If you’d said when they passed the stands the first time that she’d finish second (in the Fighting Fifth), we’d have jumped at that result, as from the word go she never looked to be travelling or jumping,” Fry told Sky Sports Racing.

“It looked like she was going round with the handbrake on and Johnny (Burke) said it felt like that, so for her to get herself involved between the last two and hang on for second was not a bad result in the end, but obviously it wasn’t her very best run and we’re hoping to take a big step forward.”

Love Envoi’s main target is the Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, in which she finished second to the retiring Honeysuckle last season.

Fry added: “The whole season is geared around going back for the Mares’ Hurdle. She was just ready to get started in the Fighting Fifth, she looked a bit ring-rusty and she was coming back from an injury that she picked up at Punchestown.

“I’m pleased to say she seems to have taken a step forward at home in her work and her schooling, so we’re hoping to see that on the track.”

The trainer is also beginning to formulate future plans for two of his other stable stars in Boothill and Gidleigh Park.

Boothill will look to bounce back from a fall in Kempton’s Desert Orchid Chase early next month, with a trip to Leopardstown for the Dublin Chase or the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury his two options.

“He’s absolutely fine, schooled on Friday and schooled again this morning, just to give him a bit of confidence again after an uncharacteristic mistake,” said Fry.

“Jumping has always been a real strong point, but even the best make mistakes sometimes. The main thing is he’s all okay and we can make plans for him again moving forward.

“The entries (for the Dublin Racing Festival) closed last week and we thought why not give ourselves the option and have a look? You’ve also got the Game Spirit the following weekend at Newbury.

“Hopefully, the Clarence House goes ahead this weekend and you’ve got the two heavyweights in the division (El Fabiolo and Jonbon) due to take each other on, so we thought we’d have a look at those two options in early February and make our minds up.

“It would be great to go over to Ireland, but you want to do so knowing you can be competitive, as it’s a pretty tough environment to go and compete in. We’ve done it in the past and with the right horse we’re prepared to do it again. We’ll see nearer the time before making a final decision.”

Gidleigh Park has been hugely impressive in winning a bumper and twice over hurdles for the team and he is set to have his sights raised in a Grade Two novice event at Cheltenham next weekend.

Fry added: “He has obviously impressed so far this season, he’s unbeaten to date and we’re looking forward to hopefully taking him to Cheltenham on Trials Day.

“He’s certainly one that gets us excited in the morning and has schooled well under Jonathan Burke today. We’re looking forward to seeing him step up in grade next weekend.”