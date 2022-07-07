Funny Story makes promising start at Newmarket
Ralph Beckett was given a nice surprise when Funny Story made a taking debut in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes at Newmarket.
A daughter of Havana Grey, who is making a real name for himself at stud, the filly is from a family Beckett knows inside out.
She looked to face a tough task against Richard Spencer’s Ivory Madonna, who was sent off the 11-8 favourite based on her excellent third in the Albany at Ascot, but when Hector Crouch asked his mount to pick up Funny Story shot a length and three-quarters clear.
“She’s from a family I know well, I trained the dam (Funny Enough) as a two-year-old but this is the first horse I’ve trained for the Harpers (owners) since I left Whitsbury 12 years ago,” said Beckett of his 12-1 scorer, who was introduced at 40-1 for the 1000 Guineas by Betfair and Paddy Power.
“She’s pretty good, obviously, as she did that despite being green, which was the first thing the jockey said. He said she won despite not knowing much.
“I thought she’d run well today but I didn’t expect her to win – I didn’t think she’d know enough.
“We’ll stick to six furlongs for now. She’ll get seven, but she’s from a speedy family. I’ve nothing in mind, she’s not all two-year-old, she’s quite leggy and she’ll come on a bundle.”
