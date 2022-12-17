17 December 2022

Further inspection called for meeting at Lingfield

By NewsChain Sport
17 December 2022

Officials at Lingfield remain hopeful of racing this afternoon despite calling a second inspection.

With high-profile jumps meetings at Ascot and Haydock already abandoned, along with further National Hunt cards at Newcastle and Fairyhouse, Lingfield’s all-weather fixture is set to be the main attraction.

Temperatures have dipped as low as minus 8C at the Surrey circuit this week, and while clerk of the course George Hill declared the track raceable on Friday he did announce a precautionary 7.30am inspection.

That revealed a frozen area on the edge of the racing line and with that in mind a further check will take place at 9.30am.

The fixture features the Listed Quebec Stakes and several other interesting contests.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Hundreds of fish killed as world's largest cylindrical aquarium bursts in Berlin hotel releasing 1m litres of water

world news

Ten dead including five children in French apartment building fire

world news

Amber weather warning in force as snow brings travel disruption

news