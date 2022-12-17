Further inspection called for meeting at Lingfield
Officials at Lingfield remain hopeful of racing this afternoon despite calling a second inspection.
With high-profile jumps meetings at Ascot and Haydock already abandoned, along with further National Hunt cards at Newcastle and Fairyhouse, Lingfield’s all-weather fixture is set to be the main attraction.
Temperatures have dipped as low as minus 8C at the Surrey circuit this week, and while clerk of the course George Hill declared the track raceable on Friday he did announce a precautionary 7.30am inspection.
That revealed a frozen area on the edge of the racing line and with that in mind a further check will take place at 9.30am.
The fixture features the Listed Quebec Stakes and several other interesting contests.
