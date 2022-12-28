Gaillard Du Mesnil aiming to open his chase account in style

With former rival Mighty Potter declared a non-runner, Gaillard Du Mesnil appears to have been found an excellent opportunity to belatedly open his account over fences in the Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown on Thursday.

Although winless after six starts over the larger obstacles, the Willie Mullins-trained Gaillard Du Mesnil has been placed on each occasion, with three of those efforts coming at Grade One level.

The grey, who won twice in Grade One company over hurdles, was third behind esteemed stablemate Galopin Des Champs at last season’s Dublin Racing Festival before occupying the same finishing position behind L’Homme Presse at Cheltenham and when favourite for the Irish Grand National.

The six-year-old again had to make do with minor honours when filling the runner-up spot behind Mighty Potter on his reappearance in the Drinmore at Fairyhouse last month – but with plans for the rematch shelved by connections of the latter, Gaillard Du Mesnil is a hot favourite to enjoy a deserved day in the sun.

Patrick Mullins, assistant to his father, said: “He has lots of experience which is always a help and he ran a cracker in the Drinmore.

“The Drinmore turned into a bit of a sprint which didn’t really suit him as he stays very well, so we’re expecting a very good run.”

Mighty Potter had the option of testing the water over three miles for the first time, but he will instead stick a shorter distance for the foreseeable future.

Joey Logan, racing manager to owners Caldwell Construction Ltd, said: “He’s a non-runner – he was declared by mistake.

“We’ll wait for the Dublin Racing Festival with him. He’ll run over two and a half miles there and two and a half at Cheltenham.

“He’s only a five-year-old and there is no point in him going three miles when he doesn’t need to.”

Despite Mighty Potter’s absence, trainer Gordon Elliott is still doubly represented with Three Stripe Life, who was pulled up in the Drinmore after the now-retired Davy Russell’s saddle slipped, joined by Front Assault.

Churchstonewarrior (Jonathan Sweeney), Amirite (Henry de Bromhead), Unexpected Depth (Oliver McKiernan) and Barnacullia (Michael Mulvany) complete the field.