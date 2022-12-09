Gentleman At Arms in at the deep end for chasing debut

Stuart Edmunds’ classy hurdler Gentleman At Arms will make his fencing debut in the bet365 December Novices’ Chase at Doncaster on Saturday.

The grey, a Flat recruit from Ed Dunlop, took to jumping incredibly well last season, winning twice and finishing second in Grade One company on his final outing in the Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree.

Since being beaten in two handicaps this season, Edmunds began to look for an outing over the larger obstacles after Gentleman At Arms impressed in his schooling at home.

“We’re very happy with him, we’ve schooled him at home and he’s taken to it very well,” he said.

“The handicapper has just got a grip on him over hurdles and it has been the plan to run him over fences since Haydock.

“We’re going to give it a go, he goes there in very good order and we hope he goes well.”

There is a sole Irish entrant in John McConnell’s Mahler Mission, already a Graded winner at Doncaster when landing the River Don Novices’ Hurdle at the track last season.

The Listed bet365 Summit Juvenile Hurdle also features on the same card.

Many of the contenders have winning form already, including Joseph O’Brien’s Nusret.

Still a colt, he made his hurdling debut at Punchestown last month, striding to an impressive six-length success under Daryl Jacob for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.

“He went very well, we we’re really pleased with him,” said Jacob.

“It was a good debut, he was relaxed and he jumped well but to be fair he’d been schooling well at Joseph’s so we were hoping for that.

“He was a good horse on the Flat who ran to a good mark and it was a pleasing debut so hopefully he can build on that.”

Also entered is Milton Marris’ Scriptwriter, winner of the Grade Two JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle when last seen at Cheltenham in mid-November.