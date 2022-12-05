Gesskille team eyeing Topham target

Gesskille appears set for more action over the Grand National fences in the spring having shown his liking for the famous spruce once again when finishing second in the Becher Chase.

Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero’s six-year-old had caught the eye when second in the Grand Sefton last month and such was the promise of that performance over two miles and five furlongs, the son of Network was sent off favourite when stepping up in trip for his return to Aintree.

Although losing ground at the start, Henry Brooke nursed Gesskille into contention with perfection and he appeared poised to deliver a stern challenge to the eventual winner Ashtown Lad.

However, Dan Skelton’s charge was not for passing once the duo met the elbow and connections of Gesskille had to settle for another brave silver medal, beaten just over two lengths.

Now the six-time winner will be given the chance to make it third time lucky over the Grand National course in the Topham on the day before the National itself.

“We were really pleased with him, and he was absolutely fine afterwards,” said Greenall.

I don't think he'll get in (the Grand National) so he'll probably go for the Topham

“He just went to half whip round at the start and lost his position and was always on the back foot we felt, but he crept into the race nicely.

“Henry just thought on the slightly softer ground he didn’t jump quite as well, but apart from that he’s run another really solid race and finished second to what looks to be an improving horse himself.

“I don’t think he’ll get in (the Grand National) so he’ll probably go for the Topham. He’ll run again between now and then, but I don’t think we’ll be looking at the National.”