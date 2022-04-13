Gosden pinpoints Derby trial as key for Reach For The Moon

John Gosden is still optimistic of making the Cazoo Derby with The Queen’s Reach For The Moon, who is a best priced 10-1 for the Epsom Classic.

Having advertised his talents by finishing second at Yarmouth and to Point Lonsdale in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot in his first two appearances, the Clarehaven charge won two on the bounce at Newbury and Sandown before finishing his two-year-old campaign with a second at Doncaster in the Champagne Stakes.

John Gosden has the responsibility of training Reach For The Moon (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

It was the bay’s impressive four-length Solario Stakes victory that marked him out as a Classic contender, however, the Sea The Stars colt suffered a season-ending setback following his Doncaster outing.

He told ITV Racing: “He’s coming back, but it’s a slow process and whether it all comes too soon, we’ll know more in three weeks really.

“The key thing is by the middle of May he is running in a trial and time will be of the essence.

“At the moment he’s moving along well, but you know, when you get an interruption like that and he went back home, then came back to us, it’s not the ideal flow through the autumn, winter and spring, that’s for certain.”

When asked about the pressure of getting the royal runner ready for Epsom as Her Majesty attempts to finally land the one Classic that has so far eluded her, Gosden was insistent that the well-being of the horse is the only thing that matters.

“You do what’s right by the horse and that is what we will do no matter what anyone thinks, and that is what the owner would want,” added the Clarehaven handler.