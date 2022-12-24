Goshen heading into the unknown for Long Walk assignment

Gary Moore will be an intrigued onlooker when Goshen tackles three miles for the first time in the Ladbrokes Long Walk Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day.

The one-time Champion Hurdle hope embarked on a novice chasing campaign at the start of the season, but a disappointing first effort over fences meant that plan was swiftly aborted.

Goshen may not always be the easiest to predict, but he is a force to be reckoned with on a going day, as he proved when winning the two-and-a-half-mile Coral Hurdle at Ascot last month.

The cancellation of Ascot’s Long Walk card and the subsequent switch to Sunbury means the six-year-old will visit Kempton for the first time since running on the all-weather four years ago. But Moore does not expect the change of venue to be a problem.

He said: “We’re looking forward to it to a certain extent, it’ll be interesting.

“I don’t see any reason why he won’t stay – he’s a pretty relaxed horse. He’ll need to stay in that company, so we’ll see.

“It wasn’t until he ran at Ascot last month that we thought about it (stepping up in trip) as he didn’t really get going until he turned into the straight that day.

“He’s so limited as to what races he can run in as he has to go right-handed and can’t really run in handicaps, so it was either run over two miles in the Christmas Hurdle or over three in the Long Walk.

“They’re getting a nice drop of rain, which is good for us, and if he does stay the trip it will give us a few more options.”

Two horses who have been there and very much done it over three miles are familiar foes Champ and Paisley Park.

The 10-year-olds treated Newbury racegoers to a humdinger in their latest clash in last month’s Long Distance Hurdle, with Nicky Henderson’s Champ repelling the late thrust of Paisley Park by a neck.

“It was disappointing Ascot was off but it is good they keep the Grade Ones, which is important,” Henderson told Unibet ahead of the rematch.

“It hasn’t inconvenienced Champ. I’m not sure Kempton is a great track for him as he tends to go a little left, mind you Ascot is right-handed as well and he’s won there.

“Kempton is a little tighter and it possibly won’t suit Paisley Park either, so we’re probably both in the same boat and something else might come and beat them!”

The fact that he is still prepared to put that much into his races and run to that level just shows what an extraordinary horse he is

Paisley Park’s trainer Emma Lavelle has similar thoughts to Henderson on the suitability of Kempton for her stable star, but is nevertheless happy to roll the dice.

She said: “He’s unbelievable, he really he is. He seems to be absolutely flying in himself and came out of Newbury really well.

“I have to say I was kind of surprised at just how well he did run at Newbury, with it being his first run of the season on ground that would have put the emphasis on speed rather than stamina. I was absolutely thrilled with how he ran – thrilled and gutted at the same time.

“But the fact that he is still prepared to put that much into his races and run to that level just shows what an extraordinary horse he is.

“The track is clearly not ideal and he’s going to have to run to his absolute best to win a race like that on a track like that, but who knows?”

The small but select field is completed by the Paul Nicholls-trained Miranda, who won a Listed prize over the course and distance a month ago but faces a significant step up in grade, and Hughie Morrison’s Not So Sleepy.

Nicholls told Betfair: “She returns to Kempton in top form after a career best at this track last time in a Listed mares’ race, which she won decisively on her first attempt at three miles.

“She ran very well on the Flat before that, wants this trip now and the rain they have had at Kempton should have helped her cause.

“I suspect that the track at Kempton might not be ideal for Champ and Paisley Park, while it is perfect for Miranda.

“I’m glad this race is at Kempton not Ascot and Miranda must have a great chance in receipt of 7lb from the boys.”