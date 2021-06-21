Graham Smith-Bernal acquires Newsells Park Stud

Newsells Park Stud, home to stallions Nathaniel and Without Parole, has been sold to owner-breeder Graham Smith-Bernal.

The Hertfordshire operation was bought by the late Klaus Jacobs in 2000, with ownership passing to his family following his death in 2008, before being sold to tech entrepreneur and businessman Smith-Bernal and his wife Marcela this month.

Smith-Bernal said: “Newsells Park Stud dates back almost a century and is part of the fabric of British and international horse racing.

“As an existing client, I have had the pleasure of witnessing at first hand the meticulous professionalism, attention to detail and service provided by (general manager) Julian Dollar and his team, both in preparing horses for racing and yearlings for the sales ring.

“I consider it a huge honour and a privilege to have acquired Newsells Park. I look forward to building on the legacy of its previous owners to ensure that it remains at the pinnacle of breeding and racing.”

The sale, which includes the stud’s bloodstock, expands Smith-Bernal’s existing interests. He also has horses in training with William Haggas.

“I have known and trained for Graham for some years,” said the Newmarket handler.

“His enthusiasm for this business is unrelenting, and he has proved it by his purchase of Newsells Park Stud.

“I am delighted to be involved in what will be a hugely exciting and undoubtedly successful venture. It is fabulous to see an Englishman take on the mantle of such an iconic stud, and I wish Newsells continued success.”

Waldgeist, winner of the 2019 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, is one of the stud’s most famous sons and daughters – along with 1000 Guineas heroine Legatissimo, St Leger winner Masked Marvel, as well as the likes of Japan, Mogul and Lightning Spear.

Nathalie Albin-Jacobs, who has been chair of the stud since 2019, added: “Newsells was a passion of my late father’s. He would have taken great pleasure and pride in the stud’s many successes – and especially Waldgeist’s win in the Arc in 2019, which would have been the culmination of his ambitions as a breeder.

“The time has come now for my family to focus on our other businesses. We know that with Graham, the stud will find a passionate and successful custodian and owner of Newsells Park for a new successful journey in both maintaining and building further on its many achievements.”