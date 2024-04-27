27 April 2024

Greatrex shocks Leicester field with fairytale return win

By NewsChain Sport
27 April 2024

Eddy Greatrex enjoyed a dream return to the saddle when partnering 125-1 winner Tilsworth Turf at Leicester.

Greatrex, son of National Hunt trainer Warren, was building a nice career for himself on the level when he was forced to retire due to a persistent back injury in July 2021.

However, he made his return in the Carling Handicap and showed he had lost none of his skill on John Jenkins’ four-year-old, who had not beaten a rival in his latest four runs.

“I missed this feeling big time. This was a stepping-stone to get back into riding, just to have a good blow – which I had – but it’s worked out great,” Greatrex told Racing TV.

“To be fair to John, he said he had a chance but you can’t really believe that when he’s 125-1, but he was right in fairness.

“I feel the best I’ve ever felt to be honest. I’ve done plenty of work and it’s a privilege to be back.

“I’ve been riding out for Jack Channon, he’s been great to me over the winter and said he would give me a few rides.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

ITV News presenter Rageh Omaar ‘receiving medical care’ after becoming ‘unwell’ live on-air

news

Yousaf insists he will not quit as Scotland’s First Minister

news

Former head teacher called girl ‘his little sex toy’, court hears

news