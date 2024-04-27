Greatrex shocks Leicester field with fairytale return win
Eddy Greatrex enjoyed a dream return to the saddle when partnering 125-1 winner Tilsworth Turf at Leicester.
Greatrex, son of National Hunt trainer Warren, was building a nice career for himself on the level when he was forced to retire due to a persistent back injury in July 2021.
However, he made his return in the Carling Handicap and showed he had lost none of his skill on John Jenkins’ four-year-old, who had not beaten a rival in his latest four runs.
“I missed this feeling big time. This was a stepping-stone to get back into riding, just to have a good blow – which I had – but it’s worked out great,” Greatrex told Racing TV.
“To be fair to John, he said he had a chance but you can’t really believe that when he’s 125-1, but he was right in fairness.
“I feel the best I’ve ever felt to be honest. I’ve done plenty of work and it’s a privilege to be back.
“I’ve been riding out for Jack Channon, he’s been great to me over the winter and said he would give me a few rides.”
