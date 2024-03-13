Grey Dawning all set for rematch with Ginny’s Destiny

Dan Skelton’s Grey Dawning looks to take the next step in his career over fences as he prepares to line up in the Turners Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

The seven-year-old has enjoyed a productive season so far, winning his second start over fences when beating Gaillard Du Mesnil in a Haydock graduation chase in which he was a nine-and-a-half-length scorer.

At Cheltenham in December he was second to Ginny’s Destiny in a novice event, after which he strolled to a 14-length victory in the Hampton Novices’ Chase at Warwick.

Grey Dawning and Ginny’s Destiny will now meet again, and Skelton expects them to go toe-to-toe.

“He’s a very good horse I feel,” the trainer said of his runner.

“I feel we are very closely matched with Ginny’s Destiny and things didn’t quite go our way when we met them at Cheltenham.

“Ginny’s Destiny is entitled to have improved since then and obviously has because he’s won again, but so have we so there is not much between the top two in the market and that’s before you include all the others.”

As mentioned by Skelton, Ginny’s Destiny went on to triumph next time out when taking the Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase on return to Cheltenham – leaving him with three wins to four runs over fences on his CV.

“He loves the place and worked very, very well on Saturday morning – I’m very happy with him,” Nicholls said.

“I would say he’s in as good a shape as we’ve ever had him and he will need to be.

“Stage Star won the same race as him last year before winning this and I think Ginny’s Destiny is rated a few pounds higher than he was, so hopefully he has a good chance.

“I think the race has an open feel to it and he jumps and gallops. We’ve improved a lot since we met Dan’s horse first time.

“Hopefully he is the one who can go to the next level and we’ll give it a whirl.”

Iroko provided trainers Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero with the biggest success of their careers so far when landing the Martin Pipe at the meeting last year and will fly the flag for the stable again.

The six-year-old was at one point expected to be out of action for the season due to injury, but his recovery happened at a quicker pace than anticipated and he returns to action at Cheltenham having last been seen winning his sole chasing start Warwick in November.

“He seems on song and everything is right with him, so we will keep our fingers crossed,” Guerriero said.

“We thought he was out for the season so to have him back is brilliant and to go to Cheltenham with him is even better.

“His course form on the New course has got to help and course form is always helpful at Cheltenham.

“His inexperience over fences isn’t ideal, but there is not a lot we can do about that and we’ve been away for a gallop and school over fences and we’ve done all we can.

“He’s been there and won a decent race in the past, so if he’s up to the task, we hope he will run really well.”

Willie Mullins has two representatives, with Facile Vega the most popular in the market after his third-placed run behind stablemate Il Etait Temps in the Irish Arkle when last seen.

Sharjah was fourth in the same race and represents the same yard under leading amateur Patrick Mullins.

Gordon Elliott’s Zanahiyr and Gavin Cromwell’s Letsbeclearaboutit complete the Irish challenge, with Venetia Williams set to run Scilly Isles runner-up Djelo and Jamie Snowden saddling Colonel Harry, who was third in the same race.

Gary Moore’s Le Patron and David Pipe’s Jamaico complete the field of 11.