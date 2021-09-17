Hala Hala Athmani takes plunge in Firth of Clyde
Hala Hala Athmani steps straight from her promising debut success into Group Three company when she lines up for the Virgin Bet Firth of Clyde Fillies’ Stakes at Ayr
The half-sister to Group One-winning sprinter Hello Youmzain came from last to first to score by five and a half lengths in a 12-runner Carlisle maiden a month ago.
Connections sense the Kevin Ryan-trained juvenile will not be out of place in Saturday’s competitive Pattern race.
“She’s well thought of and she won well first time out at Carlisle – she looked good and came from way back,” said Bruce Raymond, racing manager to owner Jaber Abdullah.
“You’ve got to go for those races and try to get a bit of black type while you can.
“Maybe a little more experience would help her, but she won first time out after overcoming difficulties. I think she’s got a good chance.”
Hellomydarlin has been running with credit in Listed and Group races, and her connections are expecting another decent run.
The daughter of Galileo Gold, owned by Nick Bradley Racing did nothing wrong when runner-up to Flotus in the Ripon Champion Two Year Old Trophy on her latest start.
Bradley said: “She’s a very tough filly, who ran a huge race in Ripon last time.
“She’s improved with every run and goes there with a good each-way chance.”
Others in the mix include Deauville Listed winner Choux, from the David Evans stable, Clive Cox’s Group Three-placed Crazyland and William Haggas’ Canonized, who was fourth in a Group Three at ParisLongchamp this month.
There is a sole Irish-trained contender in Ger Lyons’ unbeaten Listed scorer Head Mistress.