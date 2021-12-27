Hamstring setback for Chacun Pour Soi pending further investigation
Chacun Pour Soi is understood to have sustained the equivalent of a hamstring injury after pulling out of his stable lame on Monday morning.
The nine-year-old was an intended runner in the Grade One Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown, but was declared a non-runner as a result.
Trained by Willie Mullins in Country Carlow, the gelding was last seen looking out of sorts when last of five in the Tingle Creek at Sandown. But prior to that he was an impressive winner of the Champion Chase at Punchestown in April.
“It’s a hamstring, that’s basically it but there might be more to it,” Mullins said.
“I said to my vet to give it to me in layman’s terms and he said it was a hamstring, so we’ll have to see how long it takes.”
Mullins’ son Patrick, who rode the horse at Sandown, said: “He was lame this morning so we’re going to have to do a little more investigation to find out what it is, hopefully it’s not too bad.”
