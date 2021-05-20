Hardwicke on horizon for Thunderous

Mark Johnston’s Thunderous may target the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot after finishing second behind Al Aasy in the Group Three Al Rayyan at Newbury.

The 2020 Dante winner was four lengths behind the impressive Al Aasy, who is set for the Coronation Cup next after following up with ease for William Haggas on Saturday – having also comfortably taken the John Porter Stakes over course and distance on his seasonal debut.

Thunderous made much of the running and was left to race alone by the rail as his rivals stuck to the centre of the track.

Harry Herbert, managing director of ownership group Highclere Racing reports the four-year-old in good form since – and already has his eyes on the Group Two Hardwicke next month.

“He’s come out of Newbury very well – that was a really good run, although he was obviously no match for the winner,” said Herbert.

Thunderous ridden by jockey Franny Norton (left) on their way to winning The Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York Racecourse (PA Archive)

“We’re really pleased with him, because he had to race alone on what was maybe the worst ground as the others came up the middle.

“He was passed by the (2019) Leger winner (Logician) and a couple of others – and then he came back.

“We were very happy with the run and we’re toying with the idea of running him next in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot.”

Also pencilled in for the Royal meeting is Spycatcher, who was another Highclere runner to finish second at Newbury on Saturday – behind Creative Force in the Listed Carnarvon Stakes.

Trained by Karl Burke, the three-year-old could now step up in trip for the Group Three Jersey Stakes on the second day of Royal Ascot.

“That was really good run at Newbury from Spycatcher,” said Herbert.

“We think he’d probably be better over seven (furlongs), and having something to race. We had to make the running – which wasn’t ideal.

“We will be looking closely at the Jersey – that’s the likely scenario for him.

“I’ve seen him (since), and he looks really well. They’ve both (Spycatcher and Thunderous) taken their races really well and look a picture of health.”

After Highclere hit the crossbar twice at Newbury, Ascension recorded a 14-1 victory for them in the closing BetVictor Handicap.

Herbert confirmed the Roger Varian-trained grey is now likely to head to Royal Ascot too.

“Ascension will go to the Royal Hunt Cup,” he said.

“He’s in great form. He’s taken the race really well, and that race looks to be the right spot for him – so hopefully we’ll get a bit of luck, he’ll stay in one piece and we’ll be lining a few up for the Royal meeting.”

Another member of that Royal Ascot squad could be Ed Walker’s Parachute, last seen taking a mile-and-a-half handicap at Newmarket on May 2.

Herbert hopes the Sea The Stars colt will make the cut for the King George V Stakes, a contest Highclere have already won four times.

“That was a really good effort,” Herbert said of Parachute’s Newmarket performance.

Parachute, ridden by Tom Marquand ,wins the Betfair Weighed In Podcast Handicap ahead of Echo Point ridden by William Buick during 1000 Guineas Day at Newmarket (PA Wire)

“He is rated 88 – so we will be heading to the King George V, the handicap at the Royal meeting, with him.

“We’ve been hoping we can get in. I think we will be right on the cusp, but hopefully we will.”

Parachute indicated he may have plenty of stamina with his all-the-way win at Newmarket, and Herbert added: “We’ll also take a look at the Queen’s Vase.

“He’s a really nice horse and hopefully one that will go on progressing.

“I think off that mark for the King George V, which is a race we’ve been fortunate enough to win four times, he certainly rings all the right bells.

“All that collateral form is good, and we’re hopeful that he will go on progressing and have an improving profile.”