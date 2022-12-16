Harrovian and Forest Of Dean lead Gosden charge at Lingfield

John and Thady Gosden have two hopes in the BetUK Quebec Stakes at Lingfield as both Harrovian and Forest Of Dean take their chance.

For Harrovian the Listed run will be his fourth on the all-weather after three previous placed efforts that all came at the same Surrey track.

Most recently he contested the Churchill Stakes, another Listed race in which he finished third behind Missed The Cut and Algiers when returning from a 134-day break.

“He’s always been there or thereabouts, he’s obviously a talented horse,” said Thady Gosden.

“He ran very well last time, Missed The Cut didn’t have the easiest of trips round and still won.

“He’s (Missed The Cut) obviously a very smart horse and we did well to finish in the frame that day.

“He had a little bit of a break before that so he’s sharper and fitter than last time – he’s been in good form at home.”

The six-year-old Forest Of Dean is regularly seen on the Lingfield Polytrack and was the fifth-placed horse in the Churchill Stakes.

“He’s got some good all-weather form, especially around Lingfield,” said Gosden of the bay.

“He seems in good form himself at home. We hope he’ll run well.”

Simon and Ed Crisford’s Algiers, already a Group Three winner, will look to add a further Listed title to the two victories he has enjoyed at the level.

Making his British all-weather debut over course and distance last month, the gelding impressed when finishing second to Missed The Cut.

“He’s been very consistent this year, he put up his best performance at Lingfield when he was just beaten by Missed The Cut last time out,” said Ed Crisford.

“It was a very strong gallop that day and we were up on the pace, he managed to maintain that but he was just treading water for the last 50 yards and Missed The Cut ran him down.

“I know they like him a lot, but Algiers has also run to a high level and I think he’ll run a big race.

“We know he goes on the track and if he runs to the same sort of level he should take all the beating.

“There are obviously some good horses in there like Harrovian, he was beaten last time but he was off for a long time.

“These Listed races are always tough, but he’s in good form.”

Richard Spencer’s Tyson Fury joins the line-up, a horse who finished sixth in the Churchill Stakes when making his debut away from turf.

“Tyson Fury has come out of the Churchill Stakes well. It was obviously his first start for a good while and he was a bit unlucky in the run,” Spencer said.

“He got caught in a bit of a pocket and could not go anywhere, but he still ran well and the winner Missed The Cut is clearly a very good horse.

“It is a smaller field on Saturday but looks another competitive race on form. Looking at the ratings, he will have to step up on what he has done, but hopefully he can give a good account.”

The field is completed by two fillies, Harry Eustace’s Makinmedoit and Mick and David Easterby’s Yorkshire Lady.