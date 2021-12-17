17 December 2021

Heartbreak for Evan Williams as Silver Streak suffers fatal injury

By NewsChain Sport
17 December 2021

Evan Williams was dealt a blow on Friday with the death of his stable star Silver Streak

The eight-year-old, who finally enjoyed his crowning glory when winning last year’s Christmas Hurdle at Kempton after a string of good efforts at the highest level, was being prepared to defend his title on Boxing Day.

He finished third in the 2019 Champion Hurdle to Espoir D’Allen and also won the Welsh Champion Hurdle in 2018, as well as finishing placed in numerous other big races.

Williams revealed the news on Twitter where he said: “Sad day Silver Streak suffered a fatal injury today thanks for the memories.”

Silver Streak ran 29 times over hurdles, winning eight and finishing second eight times also, earning almost £500,000 for his owner, Les Fell.

He was ridden in the majority of those by Adam Wedge who tweeted: “Thank you for some fantastic memories that I will never forget! RIP Big man #silverstreak #1inamillion.”

