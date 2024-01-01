Henderson: Bowen more than able deputy for De Boinville

Nicky Henderson has given a ringing endorsement to James Bowen as he continues to deputise for the injured Nico de Boinville on the cream of the Seven Barrows string.

De Boinville suffered a broken collarbone in a fall at Doncaster on Friday, and although his experience will prove a loss for Henderson and his Lambourn operation, he has a “top-class” deputy waiting in the wings.

Fresh from riding his first Grade One winner aboard Henderson’s Jango Baie at Aintree on Boxing Day, Bowen picked up key rides at Newbury on Saturday for his boss, steering the high-class prospect Jeriko Du Reponet to a comfortable success.

Bowen partnered the opening winner on Cheltenham’s New Year’s Day card and afterwards Henderson said: “There has never been any doubt about James.

“We’re going to miss Nico but, funny enough, some horses will suit James and it works both ways.

“James is absolutely 100 per cent top class, we’ve always known that. Nico is there riding at his best and James is there backing him, but he’s a bit better than just a back-up.

“It’s great that when this happens you have a top man ready there to grab the reins.”

It is unknown how long De Boinville will be on the sidelines and he could miss steering the likes of Jonbon and Constitution Hill in their intended engagements over the next month.

However, Henderson has no doubt Bowen would be more than up to the task if his owners give the nod for the Welshman to deputise, pointing out his ice-cool temperament would help combat the pressure of linking up with some of racing’s best talent.

“You would have to talk to the owners and it would be their decision at the end of the day, but it wouldn’t be a worry from my point of view, put it like that,” continued Henderson.

“These are the things you have to learn about as well, and he’s stepping up into the big days. But he’s won Welsh Grand Nationals before and he’s as cool as they come.

“He was only 16 when he came to us and we’ve learnt a lot since then, he’s learnt to drive if nothing else.

“This is a fantastic family he comes from. The person I feel really sorry for at the moment is Sean (Bowen, brother) who has done so brilliantly and built up a lead (in the jockeys’ championship) and now it looks like he has thrown that lead away (with injury).

“They are a fantastic family and by god they can ride.”