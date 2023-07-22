Henry Longfellow makes perfect start at the Curragh
The impeccably-bred Henry Longfellow earned Classic quotes following a striking debut in the Juddmonte Irish EBF Maiden at the Curragh.
A son of Dubawi out of seven-time Group One-winning mare Minding, the latter trained like Henry Longfellow by Aidan O’Brien, he went off the 5-4 favourite in the hands of Ryan Moore and travelled powerfully throughout.
Mythology, a creditable fifth in the Group Two Railway Stakes, did his best to get on terms, but Henry Longfollow was well on top as he passed the post with a length and three-quarters in hand.
Betfair make the winner a 25-1 shot for both the 2000 Guineas and the Derby next season.
“I’m delighted with him. He’s a Dubawi out of Minding and he looks like a lovely horse,” said O’Brien.
“She handled that ground and he does bend his knee a bit but he quickens. You’d have to be very happy with him.
“Ryan said it was very easy and he said he didn’t touch him with the stick, he was very happy with him.
“He had been working well, he just came on the scene lately. For the last three weeks, week after week he was working well. He’s an exciting type of horse.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox