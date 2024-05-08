Hewick heading for French Champion Hurdle assignment

Shark Hanlon has confirmed that Hewick will have a second crack at French Champion Hurdle glory later this month, having finished fourth behind Theleme in that contest last term.

The nine-year-old claimed a famous victory in the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day before sidestepping the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Grand National due to unsuitable ground, but had a spin over hurdles on Merseyside.

Hewick put in a fine effort when third behind Fastorslow and Galopin Des Champs on his return to Ireland in the Punchestown Gold Cup, but the 2022 American Grand National hero is now set to get back on his travels.

Reflecting on that last run, Hanlon told Racing TV: “It’s probably his best run ever and he finished third, but you’d have to be proud of him. He’s finished third in one of the top-class races in either Ireland or England.

“I just announced today that I’m going to go to France with him for the French Champion Hurdle, which he was fourth in last year.

“That’s on Saturday week and then he’ll probably get a holiday after that, before maybe going back to America in October and November, down the same route.

“At Punchestown, the ground was lovely, but we’d rather it had been faster, because on faster ground, I think he’s a lot better horse.

“We probably won’t get that in France but we were fourth in it last year and there’s a lot of money and I think the first three horses that beat us last year are all gone this year.

“None of them are around and he was well clear of the fifth horse last year. I was talking to the owner yesterday and he’s in great form, so we’ll give him one more.

“He’s lightly raced this year, he’s only had three runs, so we’ll have to see.

“After the King George, they were nearly knocking him more than praising him. We wanted to go to either Cheltenham or Liverpool, but with the ground too soft in both places, we gave him a run in Liverpool over hurdles just to get him ready for Punchestown really.”