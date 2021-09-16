Holiday setback sidelines Easysland until the new year

By NewsChain Sport
17:45pm, Thu 16 Sep 2021
Easysland has suffered a setback while on his summer break and will be out of action until the new year.

The classy cross-country chaser was at his owner JP McManus’ Martinstown Stud in County Limerick when the problem surfaced.

Connections believe the issue is not too serious and it is hoped the seven-year-old, trained in France by David Cottin, will be back in early 2022.

“He’s had a setback so he won’t be going anywhere until the new year. Hopefully, it’s not too serious,” said McManus’s racing manager Frank Berry.

“He had a mishap while on his holidays at Martinstown. It will take a few months, but hopefully we’ll see him in the new year.”

Easysland was bought privately by McManus before he won the Glenfarclass Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in 2020 by 17 lengths from Tiger Roll. However, Tiger Roll got his revenge when the placings were reversed in March.

