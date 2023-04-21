Hugely popular Buzz heads for long and happy retirement

Cesearwitch and Ascot Hurdle winner Buzz has been retired by Nicky Henderson and owners Thurloe Thoroughbreds.

The popular grey captured the public’s imagination with a string of tough staying performances on the Flat and over hurdles for the Seven Barrows yard.

As a seven-year-old in October 2021 he captured the Cesarewitch under Oisin Murphy and the following month took the Grade Two Ascot Hurdle in the hands of Nico de Boinville.

However, he suffered a fractured pelvis on the eve of the Long Walk Hurdle and while he subsequently recovered to make a comeback after 508 days off in the Further Flight Stakes at Nottingham earlier this month, he finished last of five to Rajinsky.

In a statement, Thurloe Thoroughbreds said: “Our Cesarewitch and Ascot Hurdle star Buzz, who recovered so remarkably from a pelvis fracture last year, has been retired.

“It was a massive achievement getting Buzz back on the racecourse last week after a year and a half off. He was eased down after getting tired in heavy ground and although he was fine after the run he was lame and sore after the next day.

“It was a muscular lameness which flared up as a result of reusing muscles he hasn’t used for such a long time.

“We have discussed with Buzz’s vet Dave Matheson and have agreed that persevering with Buzz in training would be very tough on him as even though he is fit, well and enjoying his training, he does put so much into his work and his racing that he may always be a bit lame and sore afterwards.

“Therefore we have made the bittersweet decision to retire Buzz from racing.

“Buzz brought Thurloe on the most unbelievable journey from day one, throwing his all into every race he competed in.

“It was always going to be a huge achievement to get him back onto the track and we are so grateful for all of those who have been part of the process from Nicky Henderson and everyone at Seven Barrows, Dave Matheson, Charlie and Tracy Vigors at Hillwood Stud, Greta Mason and Matt Buckland and, of course, Reggie Pallas who has been devoted to him as his work rider and loyal partner from day one.

“Buzz’s character has made him a horse to follow but the fact that he has contributed to raising upwards of £150,000 for our charity endeavours, The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, has made it even more special.

“We are delighted that Buzz will retire with a happy and long life ahead of him with Reggie, who will be able to have him himself.

“He will have a summer off now and hopefully there will be plenty of wonderful adventures for him and Reggie to discover in their next chapter together. He has been a joy for us in every way to own and we are so happy he can have a long and healthy retirement.

“Thank you for the memories Buzz, you are, and always will be, a horse of a lifetime.”