10 December 2023

Huntingdon finally succumbs to heavy rain

By NewsChain Sport
10 December 2023

Today’s meeting at Huntingdon has been abandoned following flooding of the course last night.

The Peterborough Chase card survived inspections on Thursday and Friday but the Cambridgeshire track could not cope with further rain.

This afternoon’s fixture at Kelso was called off yesterday due to excess rainfall and areas of false ground.

That leaves Britain without a Sunday National Hunt meeting, although there will be Flat racing on Wolverhampton’s all-weather circuit.

Over in Ireland, Cork will stage a high-class jumps card featuring three Graded races, including the reappearance of El Fabiolo in the Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Mourners line streets of Dublin to say goodbye to Shane MacGowan

world news

Gunman dead after killing three in attack at Las Vegas university

news

Covid inquiry: Johnson admits he may have only read Sage minutes ‘once or twice’

news