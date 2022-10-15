I’m not retiring yet! Dettori enjoys Champions Day double

Frankie Dettori pushed any thoughts of retirement out of his mind with a Champions Day double at Ascot.

Success in the Qipco Champions Sprint with Kinross and the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes aboard Emily Upjohn ensured Dettori was in the headlines for all the right reasons – despite a short-priced defeat on Inspiral in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

The day had started with the Italian raising the possibility in an article with The Sun that next season could well be his last.

By his own admission the 51-year-old has had an “up and down” year. It began well with him winning the Dubai World Cup on Country Grammer, but he endured a pretty miserable Royal Ascot, which saw his partnership with John and Thady Gosden become strained and led to a brief but well-publicised “sabbatical”.

Last weekend was also eventful for Dettori, with a heavy fall at Newmarket quickly forgotten after winning the Dewhurst on Chaldean.

He arrived at Ascot on the sport’s marquee day with a good book of rides, with arguably Inspiral his best chance – but she blew any possibility of success by completely missing the break.

Earlier, though, Dettori’s old ally Kinross ran out an easy winner of the sprint, just two weeks on from winning the Prix de la Foret over seven furlongs.

When questioned about his retirement plans this time next year he said: “I might. It is a possibility. But I didn’t say I was going to. I will keep it going. Everybody is always asking. So I always tell them it is a possibility.”

Straight after, Dettori was on Emily Upjohn, one of the horses who possibly contributed to his brief parting of the ways with the Gosdens as she slipped coming out of the stalls in the Oaks before being beaten a short head in a dramatic finish.

Drawn wide in stall 10 Dettori did not panic on the filly, who had not run since pulling away her chance in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes back in July.

Emily Upjohn finally produced the performance her connections have long felt her capable of, bolting up by three lengths.

“It would have been heartbreaking not to win a Group One with this filly this year after what happened at Epsom in the Oaks,” said Dettori.

“She’s won a Group One, I’m delighted and she will stay in training next year.

“Nothing went right at Epsom, then for some reason she ran no race in the King George. John and the owners decided to give her a break. I’ve been riding her last couple of mornings and she has been given me the ‘wow’ factor again.

“It’s an amazing job the team has done. After four months to be pitched into a Group One and do what she did is amazing.”

He went on: “To ride Group One winners on days like today is what it’s all about. I had a tough draw on Kinross and a tough draw on Emily but I got her relaxed so I wasn’t too bothered I didn’t have cover. When I pressed the button she went.

“I’m ending the season well, this is a massively important day, there’s lots going on. I was unlucky with my draw in the Arc (on Torquator Tasso, second) with 18, I’ve lost a couple of Group Ones through suspension (Lezoo and Commissioning), but overall I can’t complain. I’m not retiring yet!

“I’ll do the last Newmarket meeting then fly to Keeneland, I’ve got five or six rides at the Breeders’ Cup.”