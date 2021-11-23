Indefatigable on course for Paisley Park rematch

Paul Webber feels Indefatigable will have to find improvement to land Friday’s Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury.

Winner of the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival, the eight-year-old mare enters the three-mile contest on the back of a authoritative victory in the bet365 Hurdle at Wetherby.

Indefatigable is currently 7-2 second-favourite with the race sponsors behind former Stayers’ Hurdle winner Paisley Park, whom she had behind her at Wetherby, and Webber is hopeful she will acquit herself well and frank that form.

Webber said: “The plan is Friday. Indefatigable seems very well. It is obviously going to be a bit more difficult for her than it was at Wetherby, at the weights with the penalty, but she is in very good form.

“We were very pleased with her at Wetherby. She didn’t go up in the handicap and the handicapper didn’t necessarily rate the race too highly, but we don’t mind that.

“It does look a strong race and we are 6lb worse off than we were, so she is obviously going to have to improve again, but she deserves her shot.

“After that run, much depends on what sort of winter we have, because she doesn’t want very soft ground. We are just hoping we can get past Newbury and then make a plan, depending on what the weather does.”