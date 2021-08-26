Indices camp consider Golden Eagle bid
Connections of Laws Of Indices are debating whether to send the classy colt to Australia for the A$7.5million Golden Eagle race at Rosehill in Sydney.
The Ken Condon-trained three-year-old could go for the seven-and-a-half-furlong contest on October 30, founded in 2019, or stay closer to home – in which case the Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp would be the prime objective.
Law Of Indices has already taken one big pot in France this year, the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville last month.
“He is a possible for the Golden Eagle in Sydney. By the end of the week, I think the owners will have their minds made up,” said Condon.
“It will be there, or he could run in the Foret and possibly take in the Boomerang before then, if he stays here. We’ll know more at the weekend.”
The lure of an Australian adventure is not being dismissed easily.
Condon added: “The Golden Eagle is worth a lot of money. It’s an option his ownership, comprising five friends, are considering.
“They have had a great journey with him so far – and they are weighing up whether to have a go at that or to stay put and go for the Foret. It’s entirely their prerogative, and we’ll see what they want to do.”