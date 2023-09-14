Inquisitively can answer Childers question for Philippart De Foy

Kevin Philippart De Foy is uncertain how Inquisitively will handle slower ground as he switches up to Group Two company in the Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster.

The colt was last seen easing to a two-length victory in the Listed Roses Stakes at York, making light work of his rivals on good to firm ground under William Buick.

That performance was his first for new connections having previously been trained to a third-placed finish in the Windsor Castle by Ollie Sangster.

Each of his three runs have been on quick ground, however, and Philippart De Foy is therefore hoping that the turf on Town Moor does not become any softer ahead of this Group Two event.

“The horse won well at York and I think the course will suit him. It’s a very flat, straight course and very straightforward,” he said.

“The ground would be a question mark, he won on fast ground at York and so there is a question mark over soft conditions.

“I am hoping it doesn’t rain any more at Doncaster before the race or it will suit other horses more than Inquisitively.

“He has been in good form since his race at York, I think he took a step forward from that race.

“He’s very straightforward and professional, I don’t think anything will be an issue other than the question over the ground.”

Mick Appleby is also hoping no further rain falls over Doncaster as Big Evs bids to bounce back now returned to juvenile company.

The colt has been an endearing success story so far this term, landing both the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood in vastly differing ground conditions.

He then took on older horses in the Nunthorpe at York and while he was well beaten, Appleby feels his Goodwood exertions on soft ground had taken more of a toll than originally thought.

After a wet start to the week, Appleby is now hoping it will stay dry to produce suitable conditions for his star juvenile.

“He seems in good order at the moment, the only concern really is the ground,” he said.

“If it went really soft we wouldn’t run, but we’re hoping it dries up to good ground.

“We’d run on good to soft, obviously he won on soft ground at Goodwood but it wasn’t ideal.

“Other than that he is in very good order and he should run a big race, he’s going there with a very good chance.”

Karl Burke’s Kylian reverts to five furlongs after a beaten effort over six at York last time out.

He contested the Gimcrack Stakes and finished sixth of 10 after going off as the favourite, though Burke has concluded the York track may not be to his liking after he was beaten there on debut too.

He has fared well in all of his other starts, winning the Listed Dragon Stakes at Sandown and finishing third to Big Evs in the Molecomb – where he encountered soft ground after a summer deluge.

Burke said: “I’m just not sure he likes York, he’s been there twice and disappointed twice. We took him there on his debut and thought he was a certainty and he got beaten.

“Maybe the confirmation of the ground just doesn’t suit him there, it’s a sandy base, and I’m not sure six furlongs is his bag either at this stage of his career, so the drop back to five will suit.

“I know he got beaten on very soft ground at Goodwood, but I think it was the draw as much as the ground that beat him there, so I’m not that worried about the ground.

“He’s in great form and hopefully he can put up a good performance.”

Elsewhere is Andrew Balding’s Flora Of Bermuda, winner of the Alice Keppel at Goodwood, with Richard Fahey represented by Norfolk Stakes runner-up Malc.

George Boughey runs Deauville Listed winner Graceful Thunder, while Heather Main’s Zoulu Chief comes into the race in winning form having taken his last two races.

Michael O’Callaghan’s Francis Meynell travels over from Ireland for the race, as does Adrian Murray’s Norfolk winner Valiant Force.

Brian Meehan’s Toca Madera, Richard Spencer’s Fool’s Gold and Roger Teal’s Rosario complete the field of 12.