Inspiral on course for 1000 Guineas date

Ante-post favourite Inspiral remains on target for the Qipco 1000 Guineas, although connections have admitted her preparation has not been “100 per cent straightforward”.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly was unbeaten in four juvenile starts, progressing from a Newmarket maiden in July, to Listed success at Sandown and then Group Two glory in the May Hill Stakes at Doncaster.

She finished her 2021 campaign with victory in the Group One Fillies’ Mile, but her not run since that October outing.

Inspiral winning the Fillies’ Mile (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Archive)

Chris Richardson, managing director for her owners Cheveley Park Stud, reports the filly in good shape, despite the daughter of Frankel not having had an intended racecourse gallop.

“She’s fine and like all these things the spring hasn’t been 100 per cent straightforward, but she’s in good form,” said Richardson.

“We were hoping to get a racecourse gallop into her, which we weren’t able to do, but John (Gosden) is happy and we’ve got a week to go, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed that everything falls into place.”

Thady Gosden is content with Inspiral’s progress so far and happy to chart a direct route to the first fillies’ Classic on Sunday week.

She has been working nicely and it is all systems go for next week

He said: “Inspiral is fine. She is where we want her to be at the moment. She is like all these Frankels, she gives you everything every day and she gets herself there.

“She has filled out and muscled up over the winter and she is doing everything we have asked of her.

“She has been working nicely and it is all systems go for next week. She has taken a bit of time but has developed nicely through the winter. It was always the plan to go straight to the Guineas.

“She has been showing the right signs anyway, and we’re hopeful she will do herself justice.”