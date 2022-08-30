Internationalangel could be set for Breeders’ Cup adventure

A trip to the Breeders’ Cup could be on the cards for Internationalangel following her fine runner-up effort in the Group Three Prix Quincey at Deauville.

Connections of the consistent five-year-old mare, who has shot through the ranks this season in the care of Jane Chapple-Hyam, are considering options for her next run, with the Group One Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp on Arc day also under consideration.

Internationalangel won four consecutive handicaps at Chelmsford immediately after joining Chapple-Hyam in October.

She racked up the five-timer when scoring at Newcastle upon her return in February and has finished runner-up in four of her last five starts, including two Group Three races the last twice.

Internationalangel races in the claret and blue colours of keen West Ham fan Laurence Holder, who said: “Maybe she will go to the Breeders’ Cup next. There are probably two options given the time of year. One might be to go to Longchamp and run up at Group One level, or alternatively it’s the Breeders’ Cup.

“It would probably be the seven-furlong race on the dirt (Filly & Mare Sprint), given her experience on the all-weather over here as well.”

He added: “The issue is I won’t be able to go to the US – I have people here (to look after). I have not missed a race yet.

“But in saying that, it is definitely worth the challenge and the recognition, if she does well there, would be fantastic. I might just have to put her in Jane’s trusty hands, take the punt and go for it.

“The Longchamp race is a Group One and it really is a challenge. She has been to Longchamp, so why not give her a go on the dirt against the Americans?

“I think she is worthy of it and she will certainly hold her head up high. I don’t think she will let us down.”

Internationalangel has been one of the under-the-radar success stories of the summer. She was beaten half a length by subsequent runaway Nunthorpe scorer Highfield Princess in the Coral All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships Conditions Stakes at Newcastle in April and has done nothing but improve.

While Highfield Princess has earned plenty of plaudits for her rise from a 57-rated handicapper two years ago to winning the Nunthorpe off a mark of 112, Internationalangel had an official rating of 67 when joining Chapple-Hyam and chased home QEII-bound Tempus off a mark of 106 on Sunday.

Holder added: “She is amazing. In some ways it is a bit disappointing, because both Internationalangel and Jane deserve a lot more plaudits, because in all her races, in which she has come second, she has met with top competition.

“For me, Sunday’s winner should be running in the Group Two or a Group One race and outside of Tempus, Internationalangel was a hands-down winner.

Jane Chapple-Hyam deserves more plaudits, insists Holder (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

“Given that Tempus is rated 113, they might just put Internationalangel up to 110. It is phenomenal really.”

On her penultimate run, she was beaten narrowly by Oscula in the Group Three Oak Tree at Goodwood, form that has been subsequently franked by the winner.

“Oscula beat us by a nostril at Goodwood,” said Holder. “Every time she has come second, she has come second to very, very good horses.

“When she runs she is very consistent and she delivers every time. In all her races, there is some distance between her and the horses behind.

“She has really stepped up and, given she is a late flourisher, if we have had her sooner, who knows how good she would have turned out to be?

“Part of my frustration about Sunday’s race is that Internationalangel and Jane deserved the win. It is not about winning a few quid extra, it is about them both getting the recognition I think they both deserve.

“She came from somewhat obscurity and under Jane’s guidance she has really come on and probably deserves to be worthy of those Group races.

“I think they both deserve more plaudits. For me, and us as a family, it is fantastic – to have found Internationalangel and to be able to have Jane help us along the way, is fantastic. She has been truly amazing.

“Jane is a lot more personal with her horses. What I like is that she trains each horse as an individual and treats each horse as an individual. They get very well looked after and welfare is very important for us.”

Regardless of what happens for the remainder of the season, Holder is keen to see the mare race on.

He added: “Internationalangel is only five. We have some perverse approach in the UK that says when they get to three we should be breeding from them. It makes no sense to me whatsoever, so I think she will carry on.”