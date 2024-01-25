Irish National the main goal for Desertmore House

Kerry National winner Desertmore House will look to tee up a potential crack at the Irish Grand National in the Finlay Ford At Naas Novice Chase on Sunday.

Martin Brassil’s nine-year-old has come of age this season, winning twice at Kilbeggan before landing the valuable prize at Listowel against far more experienced rivals over fences.

He needs one more run over the bigger obstacles to qualify for Fairyhouse at Easter and Brassil then has his eyes set on Aintree next season for a horse who runs in the same colours as Numbersixvalverde, Brassil’s past Irish National and Aintree hero.

“Desertmore House runs in Naas on Sunday in a Grade Three Chase,” he said.

“He’s a novice. He has no penalty because he won two handicaps. He’ll be nice enough in that race but I’m hoping the ground won’t be as soft as it is, he’s more of a spring ground horse.

“He needs to run six times over fences to make an entry for the National and I just have that in the back of my mind – the Irish National is the main aim this year and Aintree next year.”

Another nice horse in Brassil’s Dunmurray yard is bumper winner Goldinthemountains, who won what is traditionally a hot race at Leopardstown over Christmas

“We’ll probably keep him for the Punchestown Festival, the winners-of-one bumper there. The owners (Sean and Bernardine Mulryan) are local to the track and like runners at that meeting,” said Brassil.

“He’s a nice horse to look forward to. You could run him before that but he’s a lovely, big horse we are just going to mind – and he’ll be hurdling this time next year.”