Isaac Shelby puts the famous Sangster silks back in the limelight

It may be remembered for the day Frankie Dettori and leading 2000 Guineas hope Chaldean parted company when receiving a bump at the start of the Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes.

Yet it was also a welcome red-letter afternoon for the famous emerald green and blue silks of the Sangster family.

While the unfortunate Chaldean was loving life at Newbury without a rider on his back, Isaac Shelby and Sean Levey made the best of it up front and, unchallenged, won in the style of a good horse.

Paddy Power were quick to react to his success, making him an 8-1 chance for glory in the Guineas in a fortnight’s time but with trainer Brian Meehan seemingly favouring the French Guineas, you can probably treble that.

As a trial, those who put their hard-earned on the winner of the Greenham for the Guineas invariably keep those dastardly bookmakers in ice cream for the summer.

Consider the facts. Wollow won the Greenham and then the Guineas in 1976. It was another 35 years before Frankel did the double. The late Sir Henry Cecil was the master trainer of those outliers who successfully completed the feat.

Indeed, the last winner of the Newmarket colts’ mile Classic to run in the Greenham was nine years ago when Night Of Thunder, Isaac Shelby’s sire, went one better than he had done at Newbury.

So Meehan, tempted though he may be to head to Newmarket, may be right to head to France.

Isaac Shelby had won the Superlative on Newmarket’s July course, a different beast to the Rowley Mile where he subsequently finished last of seven in the Dewhurst when last seen in October. Worse still, he came out of that lame.

Sam Sangster, whose father Robert’s colours were carried to Guineas triumphs by the likes of Rodrigo De Triano, Lomond and El Gran Senor, and Derby victories by The Minstrel and Golden Fleece, may feel Newmarket is not to be sniffed at.

However, he was happy for now to bask in the moment and stick to the plan.

Something was amiss in the Dewhurst and it wasn't back to the drawing board for us, we just kept ticking over

“It was fantastic,” said Sangster, who owns him as part of the Manton Thoroughbreds VII syndicate.

“We thought a lot of him as a two-year-old and we were not surprised when he won at Newmarket.

“Something was amiss in the Dewhurst and it wasn’t back to the drawing board for us, we just kept ticking over.

“He came back so well over the winter and we took him for a little run around at Lingfield. He was on point there, but ever since then he has just been improving more and more at home, so we came here with a lot of confidence. The way he won was very, very professional.

“But that is just him out and out. He has got a wonderful mind. He is just a real professional and seems to thrive every time he runs, so we are excited about the French Guineas, that’s for sure.

“We’ll obviously keep one eye on the British Guineas, but he loved that ground there today and I just think that (ParisLongchamp) will be a nice fit.

“I don’t think he is ground dependent, but the way he went through it today would give just cause to go to France.

“We can always take the boys on at Ascot. See how we go in France and then go to Ascot.”

Isaac Shelby may have had plenty fall his way in testing ground that was always going to have his rivals toiling to reel him back.

But rider Sean Levey felt he had plenty against him and overcame the odds to score readily.

He said: “To be honest, my horse ran a blinder under circumstances that I didn’t think really suited him – the first one being the ground, secondly the loose one actually lit me up. We ran keen for far longer than I would have liked.

“I think he proved himself in the Superlative on faster ground and then disappointed thereafter.

“He has obviously done well over the winter. He needed to improve and it looks as though he has.

“I did think he’d have to improve if the Guineas was going to be his route, but you can’t help but be fairly impressed with him today.

“Brian had the French Guineas on his mind but that could change. I think we always thought Newmarket wouldn’t suit.

“He has got the horse in a good place. He is a quality animal, but it is still early doors and it is not until after the Guineas you know what real quality is.”

While Isaac Shelby will likely skip HQ, the unfortunate Chaldean remains on course to emulate his sire.

He was getting a little bit restless in the stalls and I jumped a bit slow. I was half a length behind Charlie (Bishop, aboard Streets Of Gold). He veered right and we went left

Dettori explained: “He was getting a little bit restless in the stalls and I jumped a bit slow. I was half a length behind Charlie (Bishop, aboard Streets Of Gold). He veered right and we went left.

“He took the foot out of my iron and that was it – I was on the floor. Simple as that. I didn’t have time to think.”

Chaldean may, of course, still be up to the task, but missing this crucial test will not help his cause, especially since there are just two weeks between this particular trial and the Guineas.

Take nothing away from Meehan’s winner of what looked a reasonable renewal.

He looks the part, has all but filled his powerful frame, has a good eye, a powerful back end and somewhat stood out among nine other precocious boys of summer, who have begun to strut their stuff.

Those with deep pockets and unsound minds spend millions on these wonderful creatures. Still, there is no guarantee their genes will play the winning game their profile says they should.

Bubbles will undoubtedly be burst, for some today, for others later down the line. Perhaps a fortnight later.

Now, Chaldean is a very good horse. He has a bright future and will almost certainly win other top-class races. He remains at 5-1 for the Guineas, but if Andrew Balding did not have a tough enough task on his hands with the burden of history, now a lack of a thorough prep is on Chaldean’s powerful shoulders.