Isaac Shelby the Greenham hero, as Chaldean suffers dramatic early exit
Isaac Shelby ran out an impressive winner of the Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes at Newbury, in which hot favourite Chaldean dramatically unshipped Frankie Dettori on coming out of the stalls.
The Group Three trial was supposed to be the ideal stepping-stone for Chaldean – who won the Dewhurst for Andrew Balding and Dettori last season – en route to the Qipco 2000 Guineas.
However, his race was over before it began, with Chaldean jinking to his left as the stalls opened, as Streets Of Gold went the other way, and Dettori coming off to his right.
Isaac Shelby, trained by Brian Meehan, won the Superlative Stakes last season before finishing last of seven in the Dewhurst, and was soon in an early advantage under Sean Levey with only the loose Chaldean for company.
On testing ground nothing came close to throwing down a challenge, as Isaac Shelby (15-2) beat Charyn by three lengths with Theoryofeverything claiming third.
