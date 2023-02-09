Iwilldoit team admit defeat in race to make National line-up

One of the leading British-based contenders in the ante-post market for the Randox Grand National, the Sam Thomas-trained Iwilldoit, will miss the deadline for qualification and as a result not run at Aintree.

The 10-year-old won the Welsh National at Chepstow in December 2021, after which he was off for 383 days before returning to land the Classic Chase at Warwick last month. But in total he has only had five races over fences – winning four.

As the rules stipulate runners in the National must have had six races over fences by February 19, Iwilldoit has run out of time to qualify.

Thomas and owners Diamond Racing had hoped to get his final run in this weekend’s Betfair Denman Chase, but the prevailing dry spell means the ground at Newbury is riding good.

As a result his connections have taken a pull on this season’s showpiece and put the horse’s welfare first.

Diamond Racing’s director of bloodstock and racing Chris Morgan wrote on www.diamondracing.co.uk: “Iwilldoit will not be taking on the Grand National this season.

“In order to qualify for the Grand National the last opportunity for him to run was in the Denman Chase at Newbury on Saturday but sadly the ground is far from suitable.

“The ground is currently good with no rain forecast and with Iwilldoit coming back into training later than normal this season due to an issue after he won the Welsh Grand National, the decision was made by Sam Thomas and ourselves not to run him on unsuitable ground.

“The welfare of our horses is always at the forefront of what we do.”