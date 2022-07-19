19 July 2022

James Doyle to team up with Mishriff in King George date

By NewsChain Sport
James Doyle will replace David Egan on Mishriff in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

It was announced last week that Egan was no longer the retained rider for Mishriff’s owner Prince Faisal meaning the ride on his star performer, who finished second in the midsummer highlight last year, was up for grabs.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, Mishriff went on to win the Juddmonte International by six lengths last season and showed he retained all his old spark when finishing fast for second in the Eclipse recently.

Doyle’s agent confirmed on Tuesday morning that the 34-year-old will take the ride on Mishriff in the King George.

Doyle has enjoyed a stellar season already, winning both the 1000 and 2000 Guineas on Cachet and Coroebus respectively.

