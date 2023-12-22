James Reveley has great faith in Il Est Francais

James Reveley believes Il Est Francais has all the required attributes for the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Reveley finished second in the race on Tazbar behind Long Run for his father, Keith, back in 2009 but moved to France in 2016 and has been champion jockey three times there.

Not surprisingly, he is a sought after man across the Channel, and trainers Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm can also count on his knowledge of this track when they bring their great hope over to tackle the best novices the UK and Ireland can muster.

“I sat on Il Est Francais on Tuesday morning and he felt great, so it’s all systems go, and I’m skipping the racing on Christmas Day at Pau to prioritise Kempton on Boxing Day,” Reveley told ThoroughBid.

“He’s a picture of a horse and he does everything right. He’s very straightforward and a very kind animal, just about everything you want in a racehorse.

“Obviously, it’ll be a test coming to England, which is a completely different style of racing, but I think he’ll adapt to Kempton. He’s a good jumper, he’s quite careful and has a good cruising speed, so he ticks a lot of boxes for a track like Kempton.”

His only defeat in his last eight races came when Johnny Burke stepped in for an injured Reveley last March when taking on his elders.

“He became a bit unstuck against the best hurdlers of the older generation earlier this year, but he wasn’t right on the day he was beaten, and I think it was the right decision to give him a break over the summer before going over fences this autumn,” said Reveley.

“He has absolutely sluiced up in his last two chases, so it’ll be interesting to see how he adapts to the English style, both the fences and races.

“He likes to dominate, but he doesn’t have to be in front and can settle in-behind as well. I have ridden him out front in the last two races because he’s been way and above the best horse and I didn’t want to break his stride.

“I don’t think the flat, right-handed track of Kempton will bother him, neither will the style of fences – and he’s got plenty of pace, so he should travel.

“The trip shouldn’t be a problem either. Last time out over two-and-three-quarter miles was the furthest he’s been and he showed no signs of stopping at the end, so he ticks all the boxes from my point of view.

“It’s great for the sport that the horse is coming over, and fingers crossed he’ll stay in one piece and show everyone what he’s capable of.

“For me, he’s capable of being a Grand Steeple-Chase horse, and why not a Cheltenham Gold Cup type? This year, we’re prioritising the Grand Steep over the Cheltenham Festival, and further down the line we will come back for some good races in England.”