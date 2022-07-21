Jiffy out to bag Vintage victory for Brisland

Robyn Brisland’s Jiffy Boy will cut his teeth at Group level in the Japan Racing Association Vintage Stakes at Goodwood on Tuesday.

The colt was a 1,500 guineas bargain buy as a yearling and made his racecourse debut in a top-notch renewal of the Brocklesby at Doncaster, running an impressive race to finish third behind subsequent July Stakes winner Persian Force.

Next time out the two-year-old won a Leicester novice, another race from which the form has looked strong as the third-placed horse, Rousing Encore, then held his own in the Group Two Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

For Jiffy Boy, a chestnut son of Mondialiste, a step up from five to seven furlongs and rise in grade to Group Two company now awaits.

“I’ve entered him at Goodwood on Tuesday, he’s had a nice break,” Brisland said.

“I think he’ll be a bit more effective over seven furlongs. He may be out of his depth but at the same time we’re a small yard with ambition and there’s no reason why he shouldn’t take his chance.

“He’s been very uncomplicated, he’s a very straightforward horse.

“The Leicester race is filled with horses that you need to look at as well, Rousing Encore, the Richard Fahey horse, finished sixth at Ascot in the Coventry. You wouldn’t say, on paper and on form, that he’s (Jiffy Boy) not entitled to turn up and have a look.

“We deliberately missed Ascot, we felt that a bit of time would do him good.

“We were hoping the ground may have a bit more juice in it but you can’t have everything. The clerk of the course will do a lovely job there anyway – it’ll be good, safe, racing ground and it’ll be the same for everybody.”

Jiffy Boy will cross paths with some of the super powers of the Flat game at Goodwood and will provide Brisland with a first Group race winner if he is able to defeat them.

“He’s earnt his right to have a crack at something like that and that’s why we’re targeting it. His home work has been very good,” Brisland said.

“I’ve never trained a Group winner. I’ve never had one but I have had some good horses through my time, I’ve been lucky enough to work in some big yards and he fits the bill. Fingers crossed, he can put my season on track.

“It would be great, it would be fantastic to take on Aidan O’Brien with a horse we picked up for 1,500 guineas.”