Just perfect from Paddy Twomey filly in Lanwades Stakes
Just Beautiful produced a fine performance to hand Paddy Twomey back-to-back victories in the Lanwades Stud Stakes at the Curragh.
It was also a third-straight success in the Group Two contest for jockey Billy Lee who had the Moyglare Stud-owned filly in the box seat throughout.
Having dictated terms on the front end, Lee had a willing partner when asking his mount to lengthen and although 1,250,000 guineas purchase Jumbly came home with an eyecatching run on debut for Joseph O’Brien, Just Beautiful was always in control to run out a cosy two-and-a-quarter-length scorer at odds of 4-1.
The winner holds an entry for the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot, but Twomey is keen to keep options open for his versatile mare.
He said: “I’m delighted for the filly, it’s great to get her back on track. We had an interrupted campaign last year and I asked Moyglare could they leave her with me.
“The fact she ran at all last year was amazing. She was third to Art Power on soft ground told us all we needed to know.
“She needed it the last day and on soft ground she can’t function.
“She’s in the Duke of Cambridge, but anything from six and a half to a mile on fast ground.”
