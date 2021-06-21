Keep Busy staying busy with Ayr engagement
King’s Stand Stakes fifth Keep Busy makes a quick reappearance in the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Land O’Burns Fillies’ Stakes at Ayr on Tuesday.
The four-year-old was sent off a 50-1 chance in the Group One sprint won by Roger Teal’s Oxted, but finished one place in front of better-fancied stablemate Liberty Beach, who had landed the Temple Stakes at Haydock in which Keep Busy was only fifth.
The John Quinn-trained pair will have all the major five-furlong races for the rest of the season on their agendas.
“Keep Busy came out of the King’s Stand fine, so we’re happy to let her take her chance,” said the Malton handler.
“It looks a good opportunity, she’s well, so now I just hope she wins.
“Keep Busy always improves for her first run of the season and she did again, that’s her, she’s tough so we’re happy to run her again.”
As for plans for the rest of the season for the duo, Quinn said: “The two of them are in the Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh (July 17), they’ll be put in the King George at Goodwood and in the Nunthorpe.
“They are both proper five-furlong fillies and they beat all the other fillies well at Ascot. With a bit of luck they’ll win a Group One this season.”