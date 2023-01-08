King mapping out Festival route for Edwardstone

Alan King is keen to keep Edwardstone busy before a crack at the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Last season’s Arkle winner had a delayed start to the season due to the warm autumn, with planned appearances in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham and in a handicap at Ascot scuppered due to quick ground.

When he finally made a belated return to action, he powered clear of Greaneteen for a nine-length success in the Tingle Creek at Sandown.

However, he then unseated Tom Cannon at the fifth fence when a 2-5 favourite in the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton over Christmas.

His next outing will be in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot on January 21 before he potentially heads to Newbury on February 11 for the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase.

He is very fresh at the moment and a few more runs won't do him any harm

King said: “Edwardstone will go to Ascot on the 21st (January). He schooled the other morning and he was great.

“I think he was just too fresh at Kempton. It was just one of those things.

“So, we will go Ascot and we could easily slot into the Game Spirit. He is a horse who improves for racing.

“The ground has been a nightmare. From the end of last season the aim was to start him off in the Shloer at Cheltenham, have one run and then go to the Tingle Creek.

“He is very fresh at the moment and a few more runs won’t do him any harm.”