Kingscote has much to look forward to next week
Despite having originally being overlooked for Desert Crown – who now does not run – in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, he will be on Bay Bridge for Sir Michael Stoute as long as the ground is not considered too quick.
As well as the Champion Stakes winner, Infinite Cosmos is among the favourites for the Ribblesdale, Astro King heads the market for the Royal Hunt Cup and there will be several others trained by Stoute for Kingscote when Ryan Moore is required by Aidan O’Brien, including the promising Perfuse.
Kingscote said: “I’ve got plenty to look forward to next week, I’ll be very busy and hopefully I can get something on the board.
“I’ve got a few good chance, but I don’t know what is 100 per cent going to run.
“If Bay Bridge runs in the Prince of Wales’s he’ll run a great race and the filly in the Ribblesdale (Infinite Cosmos) would look to have a good chance.
“Then there’s the likes of Perfuse in the King George V and a few that look to have a good chance, but at this stage I’m just not sure if they’ll get in.
“I’ve got some nice rides, including the favourite in the Hunt Cup (Astro King) for Dan and Claire Kubler.”
