Lacey has another Kempton target for Blow Your Wad

Blow Your Wad looks set to return to Kempton for the Coral Pendil Novices’ Chase on February 24.

Tom Lacey’s six-year-old won a decent handicap at the track over Christmas, having previously chased home a subsequent Grade One winner in Le Patron.

The Grade Two Pendil over two and a half miles has been dominated by Paul Nicholls in recent years, with the champion trainer responsible for 13 winners in all since 2006, but Lacey feels Blow Your Wad could potentially be one of the best he has trained.

“We are potentially going to go back to Kempton for the Pendil Novices’ Chase next month. It is just so competitive at Cheltenham that you could go to the Pendil, miss Cheltenham, then go to Aintree,” said Lacey.

“He is not a horse that I want to over-race, as he is still relatively young. He has only had two runs over fences so far but he is a good horse with plenty of progression to come.

“His jumping was outstanding at Kempton the last day. To be honest, it wasn’t until they were turning in that I saw him coming through, as he was very much on and off the bridle.

“He is a horse that is not hard on himself and he is an exciting prospect. He is potentially one of the nicest horses I’ve ever had come through the yard.”

Stablemate Tea Clipper could be going hunter chasing and looks like another with Aintree, rather than Cheltenham, as his ultimate aim.

I think he is more potentially an Aintree horse, as I’m not sure he would get that extended three and a quarter miles around Cheltenham

“After having a discussion, we are going to go hunter chasing with him. He is getting older and he has been running around in those big staying handicaps without winning one. If we could get his head back in front, it might give him some confidence,” said Lacey.

“I think he is more potentially an Aintree horse, as I’m not sure he would get that extended three and a quarter miles around Cheltenham, although he has finished fourth in an Ultima there over slightly shorter.

“After Aintree, you could look at the hunter chase meeting back at Cheltenham for him. We have always got the option of going back in those types of races he has been running in if we want to. He does deserve to get his head back in front, as he has run some great races in defeat.”