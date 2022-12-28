A Plus Tard on his way to winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
28 December 2022

Late setback rules A Plus Tard out of Savills Chase

By NewsChain Sport
28 December 2022

A Plus Tard will miss the Savills Chase at Leopardstown after being withdrawn on veterinary advice

Last season’s Cheltenham Gold Cup hero was a last-gasp winner of the Grade One contest in 2020 and was caught close home by Galvin in last year’s renewal.

Despite a disappointing seasonal reappearance when pulling up in last month’s Betfair Chase at Haydock, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned eight-year-old was a hot favourite to get back on the winning trail.

However, A Plus Tard will not line up in the feature event on day three of Leopardstown’s Christmas Festival.

De Bromhead said: “It’s frustrating, but he’s banged his joint and we just don’t want to risk him.

“The vets are going to dig deeper. He’s moving perfect, but he just banged his joint and there’s a bit of heat there, so we’ll see.”

