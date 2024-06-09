Lava Stream completes fine family double with Listed win

Lava Stream may have been sent off at 14-1 for the Weatherbys/British EBF Agnes Keyser Fillies’ Stakes but trainer David O’Meara was not surprised to see his improving filly come out on top at Goodwood.

All the talk prior to the race was about the second appearance of William Haggas’ much-vaunted Sea Just In Time, but the 1-2 favourite disappointed in sixth behind the Daniel Tudhope-ridden winner, who came home strongly to edge out Kevin Ryan’s Bolsena by a neck.

It capped a fine weekend for owners Elwick Stud, who landed a valuable handicap at Haydock on Saturday with her half-brother Iron Lion, and the future looks bright for their daughter of Too Darn Hot, who has now won her last three.

“It was obviously a very good win for Elwick Stud, who bred both her and her brother, who won yesterday at Haydock,” said O’Meara.

“She is out of one of their very good mares and we suspected she would be good enough to get involved today, but it is great to see her win and it was a brilliant ride by Danny.

“It wasn’t totally unexpected and we thought she might be good enough. We’ll take our time with her and she will improve throughout the season. She is from a lovely staying pedigree, so she is bound to improve a bit.

“She’s won a Listed race today, so the next thing will be to get her in a Group Three, but I will speak to the owners and see what they want to do.”

The other Listed action on the card was the William Hill Tapster Stakes, where Charlie Appleby’s King Of Conquest denied Roger Varian a third-straight success in the 12-furlong event.

The 11-10 favourite was partnered by William Buick, who fresh from Grade One Manhattan Stakes success at Saratoga on board Measured Time, jetted to the Sussex track to guide the five-year-old to a two-and-three-quarter lengths victory over Varian’s Aimeric.