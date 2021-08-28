Lavender’s Blue pips Benbatl to spark Goodwood Celebration

Lavender’s Blue got up in the final strides to deny Benbatl in the tote Celebration Mile at Goodwood

Trained locally by Amanda Perrett and ridden by Rob Hornby, the 20-1 chance was the lowest-rated of the nine runners.

Settled in the rear by Rob Hornby, she looked to have plenty to do as Benbatl hit the front with over a furlong to run.

The multiple Group One winner took a couple of lengths out of the field and looked sure to collect on his first run for almost a year, but the only mare in the field began to reel him in.

Lavender’s Blue was closing with every stride and in the shadow of the post she hit the front, prevailing by a short head from Benbatl.

Perrett last won the race 19 years ago with Tillerman in 2002.

“She’s really deserved that as we’ve set her some stiff tasks the last few times,” said Perrett.

“The fillies’ division is really strong this year and that is why we weren’t too worried about taking on the opposite sex today.”

She went on: “Her Group Two win has been long overdue, so I’m just really glad to get it done today.

“Her form is very strong. She’s very consistent, she loves top of the ground and if you look at her three-year-old form, she was mixing it with Oaks fillies, so she deserved a big one.

“We just need to finish it off now by winning the Sun Chariot, which is where she’ll go next at Newmarket and we’ll hope for fast ground.”

Lavender’s Blue was bred by her owner Benny Andersson of ABBA fame.

Perrett added: “I’m delighted for Mr Andersson, her owner/breeder. You couldn’t wish to train for a better man and it’s great for him, especially as he loves Goodwood.

“With ABBA releasing more music, it’s all happening for him.”