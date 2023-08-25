Lezoo offers Atzeni chance to say goodbye in style

Andrea Atzeni has a fantastic chance of signing off with a farewell winner when he links up with Group One scorer Lezoo at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Classic-winning jockey will put a halt on his 16-year riding career in the UK after the meeting on the July course ahead of an initial six-month switch to Hong Kong where the new season kicks off at Sha Tin on September 10.

The Italian was granted a part-season licence in the Far East which will last until February 12, and fresh from Group One glory aboard Vandeek in Deauville’s Prix Morny, he can say goodbye in style having picked up the spare ride aboard last year’s Cheveley Park Stakes heroine as his final mount.

The Zoustar filly was last seen finishing down the field in the Commonwealth Cup, but has won four of her seven career starts and connections are delighted to have Atzeni aboard as the three-year-old attempts to bounce back to her very best in the Jenningsbet Hopeful Stakes over a course and distance she has previously thrived.

“Andrea is a great guy and the way he’s ridden over the last couple of months is as well as he’s ever ridden. We’re very happy to have him riding on Saturday,” said Jamie McCalmont, racing manager for Marc Chan, who owns Lezoo together with Andrew Rosen.

“It’s an exciting day Saturday. There’s a couple of days we’ve wanted to run her but we didn’t want to run her back on soft ground again, we’ve just been waiting for the ground really.

“This is a good stepping stone back, she loves the course, we get her ground and she’s fine over the distance, so fingers crossed.”